BRIEF-GlobalWafers, SunEdison Semiconductor announce completion of CFIUS review

Oct 31 Sunedison Semiconductor Ltd

* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - CFIUS determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to proposed acquisition

* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - transaction is anticipated to close prior to December 31, 2016

* GlobalWafers and SunEdison Semiconductor announce completion of CFIUS review, receipt of certain antitrust approvals and affirmative recommendations from leading proxy advisory firms for proposed acquisition