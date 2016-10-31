版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-GlobalWafers, SunEdison Semiconductor announce completion of CFIUS review

Oct 31 Sunedison Semiconductor Ltd

* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - CFIUS determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to proposed acquisition

* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - transaction is anticipated to close prior to December 31, 2016

* GlobalWafers and SunEdison Semiconductor announce completion of CFIUS review, receipt of certain antitrust approvals and affirmative recommendations from leading proxy advisory firms for proposed acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐