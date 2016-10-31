BRIEF-DSP Group Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

Oct 31 DSP Group Inc

* Says expect that Q4 results will be negatively impacted by weakness in mobile segment

* Says expect to accomplish 2016 new product goals of reaching $15 million in mobile revenues and growth of approximately 50% in new products

* Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $38.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $38.5 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S