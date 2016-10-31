版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Cardinal Health sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS $5.40 to $5.60 from cont ops

Oct 31 Cardinal Health Inc

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.59, revenue view $130.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardinal health reports first-quarter results for fiscal year 2017

* Q1 revenue $32 billion versus i/b/e/s view $31.04 billion

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.40 to $5.60 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.96

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐