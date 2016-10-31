BRIEF-Saudi Aramco, Nabors sign joint venture agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Nabors Industries Ltd
* Saudi Aramco and Nabors sign joint venture agreement
* Nabors Industries - JV, which will be equally owned by Saudi Aramco and Nabors, is anticipated to be formed and commence operations in Q2 of 2017
* Nabors Industries - Saudi Aramco and Nabors will each contribute land rigs to joint venture in first years of operation along with capital commitments
* Nabors Industries - signing an agreement to form a new joint venture in kingdom of Saudi Arabia to own, manage and operate onshore drilling rigs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
