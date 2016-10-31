版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.99

Oct 31 Armstrong World Industries Inc :

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.99

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 sales improved by $6 million over q3'15

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.30

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion on constant currency bases

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Armstrong world industries reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐