BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.99

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Armstrong World Industries Inc :
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.99
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 sales improved by $6 million over q3'15
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.30
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion on constant currency bases
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Armstrong world industries reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.