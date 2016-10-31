版本:
BRIEF-Southern Co Q3 earnings per share $1.18

Oct 31 Southern Co :

* Southern company reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $1.18

* Q3 revenue $6.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.98 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $1.28 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

