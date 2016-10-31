BRIEF-Catalyst paper announces execution of support agreement with principal noteholders for recapitalization

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Catalyst Paper Corp :
* Catalyst Paper Corp - agreement includes conversion of notes, including accrued, unpaid interest until Nov 1 into a term loan, common shares of co
* Catalyst Paper Corp - agreement includes conversion to equity of interest that is scheduled to be paid on notes on November 1, 2016
* Catalyst Paper - agreement includes deferral of interest payment accruing subsequent to Nov 1 on notes until implementation of alternative recap plan
* Catalyst Paper Corp - implementation of plan would not affect any contractual relationships with trade vendors or any amounts owing to them
* Catalyst Paper announces execution of a support agreement with principal noteholders for recapitalization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.