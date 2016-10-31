版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一

BRIEF-Catalyst paper announces execution of support agreement with principal noteholders for recapitalization

Oct 31 Catalyst Paper Corp :

* Catalyst Paper Corp - agreement includes conversion of notes, including accrued, unpaid interest until Nov 1 into a term loan, common shares of co

* Catalyst Paper Corp - agreement includes conversion to equity of interest that is scheduled to be paid on notes on November 1, 2016

* Catalyst Paper - agreement includes deferral of interest payment accruing subsequent to Nov 1 on notes until implementation of alternative recap plan

* Catalyst Paper Corp - implementation of plan would not affect any contractual relationships with trade vendors or any amounts owing to them

* Catalyst Paper announces execution of a support agreement with principal noteholders for recapitalization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

