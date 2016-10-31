BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $3.02

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Affiliated Managers Group Inc -
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc says net client cash flows for Q3 of 2016 were $5.8 billion
* Qtrly economic earnings per share of $3.02
* AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $730 billion at september 30, 2016
* AMG reports financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $2.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.