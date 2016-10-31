版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Africa energy announces C$15 million private placement

Oct 31 Africa Energy Corp -

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used primarily to fund exploration expenditures related to block 2b offshore

* Africa energy announces C$15 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐