公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Safe Bulkers reports Q3 loss per share $0.34

Oct 31 Safe Bulkers Inc -

* Safe Bulkers Inc reports third quarter and nine months 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $27.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $27 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.15

* Q3 loss per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

