BRIEF-Caladrius biosciences begins second cohort of mid-stage trial for treating diabetes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Caladrius Biosciences Inc -
* Caladrius Biosciences has modified T-rex study protocol to allow for an earlier than planned resumption of enrollment for remaining patients based on DSMB recommendation
* Company now expects to reach milestone of treating 50% of subjects by mid-2017
* Caladrius Biosciences begins enrollment of second cohort of phase 2 trial of clbs03 as a treatment for type 1 diabetes following favorable safety data from first cohort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
