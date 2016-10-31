版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Caladrius biosciences begins second cohort of mid-stage trial for treating diabetes

Oct 31 Caladrius Biosciences Inc -

* Caladrius Biosciences has modified T-rex study protocol to allow for an earlier than planned resumption of enrollment for remaining patients based on DSMB recommendation

* Company now expects to reach milestone of treating 50% of subjects by mid-2017

* Caladrius Biosciences begins enrollment of second cohort of phase 2 trial of clbs03 as a treatment for type 1 diabetes following favorable safety data from first cohort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐