BRIEF-Civeo reports Q3 loss per share $0.39

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Civeo Corp -
* Currently expects capital expenditures of approximately $20 million to $25 million for full year 2016
* During Q3 of 2016, recorded a pre-tax impairment charge of $37.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda of $84 million to $87 million
* Q4 revenue view $93.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $391.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Civeo Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.39
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $88 million to $92 million
* Q3 revenue $104.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $394 million to $398 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
