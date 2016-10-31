版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Civeo reports Q3 loss per share $0.39

Oct 31 Civeo Corp -

* Currently expects capital expenditures of approximately $20 million to $25 million for full year 2016

* During Q3 of 2016, recorded a pre-tax impairment charge of $37.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda of $84 million to $87 million

* Q4 revenue view $93.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $391.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Civeo Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.39

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $88 million to $92 million

* Q3 revenue $104.2 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $394 million to $398 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐