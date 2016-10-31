BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet reports third quarter 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.97, revenue view $7.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zimmer Biomet says company now expects foreign currency translation to decrease fy revenue by about 0.3%, compared to its previous estimate of 0.5%
* Zimmer Biomet reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.79
* Q3 earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 sales $1.83 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.84 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $7.63 billion to $7.65 billion
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.