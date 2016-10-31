BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Oct 31 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.97, revenue view $7.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zimmer Biomet says company now expects foreign currency translation to decrease fy revenue by about 0.3%, compared to its previous estimate of 0.5%

* Zimmer Biomet reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.79

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 sales $1.83 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.84 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $7.63 billion to $7.65 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $7.63 billion to $7.65 billion

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60