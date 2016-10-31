BRIEF-PSEG announces 2016 third quarter results

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Oct 31 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
* PSEG announces 2016 third quarter results
* Public Service Enterprise Group says full year 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings guidance adjusted to $2.80 - $2.95 per share
* Q3 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.88
* PSEG power forecast for output in 2017 and 2018 has been reduced by approximately 3 - 4%
* Forecast of PSEG power's non-GAAP operating earnings for 2016 is now $460 - $500 million
* PSEG says net income in quarter was also impacted by our decision to retire Hudson and Mercer coal-fired generating stations in 2017
* Public Service Enterprise Group says PSEG power's non-GAAP operating forecast represents non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for full year of $1,270 - $1,335 million
* Sees 2016 PSEG non-GAAP operating earnings $900 million - $935 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $2.80 to $2.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering