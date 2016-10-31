版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Merrimack announces acceptance for review of ANDA filed by Actavis

Oct 31 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Merrimack announces acceptance for review of anda filed by actavis for Generic Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection (aka DOXIL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐