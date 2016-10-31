版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Easton Pharma and Partner BMV Medica announce closing of first distribution agreement with Windsor Pharmaceuticals

Oct 31 Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Easton Pharmaceuticals and Partner BMV Medica announce closing of first distribution agreement for three exclusively licensed women's health products: Vagisense, Amniosense and Gynofit with Windsor Pharmaceuticals for Central America and the Caribbean Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

