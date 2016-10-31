版本:
BRIEF-Swire Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola company reach agreement on expansion of territories

Oct 31 Coca-cola Co -

* Agreement includes acquisition of production facilities near Seattle and Portland and distribution facilities in territories

* Swire Coca-Cola USA - Reached a definitive agreement for expansion of its sales and marketing territories in pacific northwest

* Press release - Swire Coca-Cola, USA and the Coca-Cola company reach agreement on expansion of territories in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

