BRIEF-Swire Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola company reach agreement on expansion of territories

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Coca-cola Co -
* Agreement includes acquisition of production facilities near Seattle and Portland and distribution facilities in territories
* Swire Coca-Cola USA - Reached a definitive agreement for expansion of its sales and marketing territories in pacific northwest
* Press release - Swire Coca-Cola, USA and the Coca-Cola company reach agreement on expansion of territories in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.