BRIEF-Bio-Techne reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

Oct 31 Bio-Techne Corp

* Bio-Techne releases first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $130.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $127.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

