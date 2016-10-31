BRIEF-Smith & Wesson increases credit facility to $500 million

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says its lenders have expanded company's existing revolving line of credit to $350 million from $175 million
* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says lenders have increased company's option to further expand its credit commitment to $150 million from $50 million
* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says amendments provide company with an increase in overall credit availability to $500 million from $225 million
* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says credit facility remains unsecured
* Smith & Wesson increases credit facility to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
