BRIEF-Teamhealth to be bought by Blackstone in $6.1 bln deal

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Oct 31 Teamhealth Holdings Inc
* Teamhealth to be acquired by blackstone
* Teamhealth holdings inc says blackstone and its co-investors will acquire all of outstanding shares of teamhealth common stock for $43.50 per share in cash
* Definitive agreement to be acquired by funds affiliated with Blackstone and certain co-investors in transaction valued at about $6.1 billion
* Merger agreement includes a "go-shop" period
* Board of directors recommends that stockholders approve agreement
* Following completion of transaction, co will become a privately held company, wholly owned by funds affiliated with Blackstone
* Goldman, Sachs & Co is acting as lead financial advisor and Citi is acting as co-financial advisor to Teamhealth
* Jana Partners has entered into a voting agreement, has agreed to vote its beneficially owned shares in favor of transaction
* Teamhealth to be acquired by Blackstone
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering