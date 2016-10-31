版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals gets FDA special protocol assessment for phase 3 trial of lems treatment

Oct 31 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says intends to conduct its second phase 3 trial (designated as lms-003) at two clinical trial sites

* FDA has agreed to allow Catalyst to enroll patients from its expanded access program as study subjects in this second trial

* Receives special protocol assessment (SPA) from the FDA for second phase 3 clinical trial evaluating firdapse for the treatment of lems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

