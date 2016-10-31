BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals gets FDA special protocol assessment for phase 3 trial of lems treatment

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says intends to conduct its second phase 3 trial (designated as lms-003) at two clinical trial sites
* FDA has agreed to allow Catalyst to enroll patients from its expanded access program as study subjects in this second trial
* Receives special protocol assessment (SPA) from the FDA for second phase 3 clinical trial evaluating firdapse for the treatment of lems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.