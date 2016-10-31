BRIEF-Stamps.com appoints two new members to board of directors

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Stamps.Com Inc
* Stamps.com appoints two new members to board of directors
* Stamps.com Inc - Appointments will increase total number of Stamps.com directors to six
* Stamps.com - Theodore Samuels, president of Capital Guardian Trust Company will join Stamps.com's board following his retirement on January 4, 2017
* Stamps.com Inc - David Habiger, former CEO of Textura, NDS Group and Sonic Solutions, joined Stamps.com's board effective October 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
