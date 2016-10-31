BRIEF-Stamps.com appoints two new members to board of directors

Oct 31 Stamps.Com Inc

* Stamps.com appoints two new members to board of directors

* Stamps.com Inc - Appointments will increase total number of Stamps.com directors to six

* Stamps.com - Theodore Samuels, president of Capital Guardian Trust Company will join Stamps.com's board following his retirement on January 4, 2017

* Stamps.com Inc - David Habiger, former CEO of Textura, NDS Group and Sonic Solutions, joined Stamps.com's board effective October 25, 2016