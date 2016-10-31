版本:
BRIEF-Chanticleer holdings announces planned rights offering

Oct 31 Chanticleer Holdings Inc

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc - Rights offering proceeds will be used to Retire Co's current debt obligations, provide funds for store-related growth

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc - Proposed rights offering will consist of up to an aggregate of 1 million units at an exercise price of $13.50 per unit

* Chanticleer Holdings announces planned rights offering for up to $13.5 million in units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

