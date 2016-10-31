BRIEF-WGL Midstream acquires additional 3 pct interest in Mountain Valley pipeline

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 WGL Holdings Inc
* WGL Midstream acquires additional 3 percent interest in Mountain Valley pipeline
* WGL Holdings Inc - WGL Midstream now owns 10 percent interest in Mountain Valley, and its estimated aggregate investment is expected to be about $326 million
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
