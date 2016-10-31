版本:
BRIEF-WGL Midstream acquires additional 3 pct interest in Mountain Valley pipeline

Oct 31 WGL Holdings Inc

* WGL Midstream acquires additional 3 percent interest in Mountain Valley pipeline

* WGL Holdings Inc - WGL Midstream now owns a 10 percent interest in Mountain Valley

* WGL Holdings Inc - WGL Midstream now owns 10 percent interest in Mountain Valley, and its estimated aggregate investment is expected to be about $326 million

* WGL Midstream acquires additional 3 percent interest in Mountain Valley pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

