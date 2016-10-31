版本:
BRIEF-Cemtrex agrees to acquire electronics manufacturer, establishing presence in Silicon Valley

Oct 31 Cemtrex Inc

* Cemtrex enters into agreement to acquire electronics manufacturer, establishing presence in Silicon Valley

* Terms of deal and name of target was not disclosed due to confidentiality reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

