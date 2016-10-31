版本:
BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp reports third quarter results

Oct 31 Hopfed Bancorp Inc

* Hopfed Bancorp Inc reports third quarter results

* Qtrly total interest income was $8.0 million, as compared to $7.7 million for three month period ended June 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $415,000 versus $345,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

