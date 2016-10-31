BRIEF-Spherix announces changes to board of directors

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Spherix Inc
* Spherix announces changes to board of directors
* Spherix Inc says two of company's directors, Jeffrey Ballabon and Howard E. Goldberg, have stepped down from Spherix board, effective immediately
* Spherix Inc says "reduction in size of our board will reduce costs and streamline our operations to increase shareholder value" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
