BRIEF-Spherix announces changes to board of directors

Oct 31 Spherix Inc

* Spherix announces changes to board of directors

* Spherix Inc says two of company's directors, Jeffrey Ballabon and Howard E. Goldberg, have stepped down from Spherix board, effective immediately

* Spherix Inc says "reduction in size of our board will reduce costs and streamline our operations to increase shareholder value" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

