BRIEF-Mercury General Corporation announces third quarter results and increases quarterly dividend

Oct 31 Mercury General Corp

* Mercury General Corporation announces third quarter results and increases quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.6225 per share

* Mercury General qtrly operating income per diluted share $0.67

* Mercury General Corp says qtrly earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

