Oct 31 Mondelez International Inc

* Mondelz International announces early participation results of its cash tender offer; increases the maximum amount

* Mondelez International says has increased maximum aggregate principal amount of securities subject to purchase in tender offer from $2.5 billion to $3.16 billion

* Expiration date of tender offer is November 14, 2016, unless extended or earlier terminated by company