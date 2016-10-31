版本:
2016年 10月 31日

BRIEF-Prometic announces closing of Telesta Therapeutics acquisition

Oct 31 Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic announces closing of Telesta Therapeutics Inc Acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

