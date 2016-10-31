版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-State of Florida awards Harris Corporation $700 million communications network services contract

Oct 31 Harris Corp -

* State of Florida awards Harris Corporation $700 million communications network services contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

