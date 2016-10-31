版本:
BRIEF-Antares Pharma appoints Fred Powell as CFO, senior VP

Oct 31 Antares Pharma Inc :

* Antares Pharma Inc says most recently, Powell served as vice president and chief financial officer for Celator Pharmaceuticals

* Antares Pharma appoints Fred M. Powell, senior vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

