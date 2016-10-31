版本:
BRIEF-Ackroo qtrly revenue of $560,564 for three month period ended Sept. 30 2016 vs. $519,766 for three month period ended September 30 2015

Oct 31 Ackroo Inc :

* Ackroo Inc qtrly revenue of $560,564 for three month period ended September 30,2016 versus $519,766 for three month period ended September 30

* Ackroo announces Q3 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

