2016年 10月 31日

BRIEF-Tag Oil to buy assets located in Australia's Surat Basin

Oct 31 Tag Oil Ltd

* Tag will acquire a 100% right, title and interest in pl17 and all related assets for consideration of aud$2.5 million

* Tag oil announces definitive agreement to acquire assets located in australia's surat basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

