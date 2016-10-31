版本:
BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics gives 12-month results from Dynamic

Oct 31 Capricor Therapeutics Inc

* Cap-1002 was well-tolerated in dynamic

* Capricor therapeutics inc- expect to report top-line six-month data from hope in q1 of 2017

* Capricor therapeutics presents positive 12-month results from dynamic at tct 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

