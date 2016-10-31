版本:
BRIEF-Precision Drilling reports proposed private offering of $350 million senior notes

Oct 31 Precision Drilling Corp :

* Precision Drilling Corp - to offer US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023

* Precision - plans to use net proceeds from to redeem its C$200 million of outstanding senior notes due 2019 and for other debt repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

