BRIEF-The Netherlands Ministry Of Defence awards Aerovironment contract for small unmanned aircraft systems and upgrades

Oct 31 Aerovironment Inc :

* The Netherlands Ministry Of Defence awards Aerovironment contract for small unmanned aircraft systems and upgrades valued at $10.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

