2016年 10月 31日

BRIEF-Dominion Midstream Partners announces upsizing, pricing of limited partnership units offering

Oct 31 Dominion Midstream Partners Lp -

* Size of offering has been upsized from 12 million common units to 13.5 million common units

* Priced previously announced public offering of limited partnership units representing limited partner interests at $23.20/ common unit

* Dominion Midstream Partners announces upsizing, pricing of limited partnership units offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

