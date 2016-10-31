BRIEF-Dominion Midstream Partners announces upsizing, pricing of limited partnership units offering

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Dominion Midstream Partners Lp -
* Size of offering has been upsized from 12 million common units to 13.5 million common units
* Priced previously announced public offering of limited partnership units representing limited partner interests at $23.20/ common unit
* Dominion Midstream Partners announces upsizing, pricing of limited partnership units offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
