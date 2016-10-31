版本:
BRIEF-Pennsylvania American Water expands wastewater footprint with municipal system acquisition in Cumberland county

Oct 31 American Water Works Company Inc

* Pennsylvania American Water expands wastewater footprint with municipal system acquisition in Cumberland county

* American Water Works Company Inc -Purchase price is approximately $23 million

* American Water Works Company - post deal all of Borough's outstanding debt, currently $16 million, will be eliminated by retiring General Obligation bonds Source text :

