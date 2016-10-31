BRIEF-Pennsylvania American Water expands wastewater footprint with municipal system acquisition in Cumberland county

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 American Water Works Company Inc
* Pennsylvania American Water expands wastewater footprint with municipal system acquisition in Cumberland county
* American Water Works Company Inc -Purchase price is approximately $23 million
* American Water Works Company - post deal all of Borough's outstanding debt, currently $16 million, will be eliminated by retiring General Obligation bonds Source text :
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.