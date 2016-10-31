版本:
BRIEF-ArcBest Corp's board director to retire, two new members added

Oct 31 ArcBest Corp :

* ArcBest Corporation board director to retire, two new members added

* retirement of Morris and addition of two new directors bring total board membership of ArcBest to 11 from 10 previously

* Board of directors' member John Morris will retire from board effective October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

