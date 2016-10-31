版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-Servicemaster announces launch of senior unsecured notes offering

Oct 31 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc

* Servicemaster announces launch of senior unsecured notes offering

* Servicemaster Global Holdings- co's unit intends to commence a private offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - intends to use proceeds to fund refinancing of its existing term loan facility and pay related fees and expenses Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐