版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 01:30 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell announces satisfaction of financing condition, consideration for any and all cash tender offer

Oct 31 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell -intends to finance payment for notes tendered pursuant to offer with a portion of proceeds raised from new notes offering

* Honeywell announces satisfaction of financing condition and consideration for any and all cash tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐