公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 01:36 BJT

BRIEF-Benz Mining says terminates option agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp to buy up to 100 pct interest in Lithium project

Oct 31 Benz Mining Corp

* Benz Mining Corp. announces termination of option agreement

* Benz mining corp says company is currently performing due diligence investigations on additional prospective mineral properties

* Benz mining corp says termination of option agreement with zimtu capital corp to acquire up to a 100 pct interest in lithium project

* Benz Mining Corp announces termination of option agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

