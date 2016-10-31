版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二

BRIEF-P&G increases maximum debt tender amount to $1.65 bln from $1.25 bln

Oct 31 Procter & Gamble Co :

* Procter & Gamble announces pricing and early results of its debt tender offer; increases the maximum amount

* Amended terms of tender offer to increase maximum tender amount from $1.25 billion to $1.65 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

