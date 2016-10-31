版本:
BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust announces $200mm Senior unsecured debenture financing

Oct 31 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust says debentures will carry a coupon rate of 2.923% and will mature on may 6, 2022

* Net proceeds from offering of Series L debentures will be utilized to repay outstanding indebtedness

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust announces $200mm Senior unsecured debenture financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

