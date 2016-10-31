BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust announces $200mm Senior unsecured debenture financing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust says debentures will carry a coupon rate of 2.923% and will mature on may 6, 2022
* Net proceeds from offering of Series L debentures will be utilized to repay outstanding indebtedness
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust announces $200mm Senior unsecured debenture financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.