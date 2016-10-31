版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 02:24 BJT

BRIEF-Leading Brands Inc enters into binding agreement to sell Edmonton bottling plant land, building

Oct 31 Leading Brands Inc

* Leading Brands, Inc. Enters into binding agreement to sell Edmonton bottling plant land and building

* Leading Brands Inc says no other terms were disclosed

* Leading Brands Inc - Transaction is for all cash Source text :

