BRIEF-Accenture acquires 2nd Road to strengthen strategy capabilities in Australia and New Zealand

Oct 31 Accenture Plc -

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Accenture acquires 2nd road to strengthen strategy capabilities in Australia and New Zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

