BRIEF-General Growth Properties Q3 earnings per share view $0.12

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 General Growth Properties Inc
* General Growth Properties Inc - Same store leased percentage was 96.7% at quarter end
* General Growth Properties - Company same store net operating income increased 3.8% from prior year period for three months ended September 30, 2016
* General Growth Properties Inc- Company's board of directors declared a Q4 common stock dividend of $0.22 per share
* General Growth Properties Inc - For three months ended September 30, 2016, company FFO was $336 million, or $0.35 per diluted share
* General Growth Properties Inc sees nareit FFO per share $1.49 - $1.51 for year ending December 31, 2016
* General Growth Properties Inc sees company FFO per diluted share $1.52 - $1.54 for year ending December 31, 2016
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GGP reports third quarter 2016 results and raises dividend 16%
* Q3 earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.