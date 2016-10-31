版本:
BRIEF-Agree Realty announces closing of public offering of common stock

Oct 31 Agree Realty Corp -

* To use proceeds of offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility,fund property acquisitions, development activity

* Agree Realty Corporation announces exercise of underwriters' overallotment option and subsequent closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

