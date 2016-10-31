版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Axcelis names Russell Low as executive vice president of engineering

Oct 31 Axcelis Technologies Inc -

* Axcelis appoints Dr. Russell Low new executive vice president of engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

